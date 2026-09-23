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UFC Champion Mackenzie Dern Teases Possible WWE Career After MMA

By
James Hetfield
-
Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern | UFC

Mackenzie Dern, the UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, spoke with US Magazine on the red carpet at UFC 331, which aired on Paramount+. She discussed various topics, including her potential transition to WWE after her UFC career concludes.

Dern said, “Oh yeah, that’d be fun. So much fun, I mean, the Bella [Twins]. It’s so cool. I’d be able to once I retire.”

On an exhibition match with Rousey:

“Ronda Rousey is a lot bigger, but it would have been amazing to do like an exhibition match with her.”

Dern last fought for the MMA promotion at UFC 330 in August, where she defeated Gillian Robertson.

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