Roman Reigns Explains How He Uses His Star Power To Elevate Wrestlers

Roman Reigns believes working with him can significantly increase another wrestler’s value, but says Cody Rhodes has proven himself capable of taking on the responsibility of carrying WWE.

During an interview with Complex, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed using the equity he has built throughout his career to help elevate other performers.

Reigns explained that simply wrestling him can benefit an opponent, but there is a significant difference between having a match with him and being positioned as the person WWE intends to elevate to another level.

“It’s one thing to have a match with me. It’s another to be the guy that we’re working towards to transition from me, or to use my equity to then put a rocket on that guy’s back.

If you’re in the ring with me, your value’s going up. It sounds arrogant, but I don’t mean it that way. I just mean that if you get in the ring with me, you’re gonna get the very best Roman Reigns.

You put them with someone like me, and I’ll be able to exploit it and then try to magnify and make it even greater. But they got to have that thing going for themselves already.”

Reigns then pointed to The Rock as an exception when it comes to how quickly someone can reach the highest level of the industry.

“Dwayne [Johnson] is the anomaly. He is the outlier. Nobody’s ever gonna do it like The Rock.

As it’s been shown with John [Cena] and then also with me, it takes a decade or so.”

According to Reigns, becoming the person trusted to represent WWE requires more than simply performing at a high level when circumstances are ideal. He emphasized the importance of consistently delivering regardless of the situation.

“Can you perform every single time and then deliver when you’re asked? Can you do it when you’re tired? Can you do it when you’re sick? Can you do it when you’re hungover after WrestleMania?

Can you carry the banner for this company? This is a billion-dollar machine. It’s not easy.

There’s only been one who’s been able to carry that banner. And that’s been Cody.”