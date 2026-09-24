Triple H Tells Dragon Lee He Wants Him In WWE “Long Term”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque had high praise for Dragon Lee following his Intercontinental Championship match against Chad Gable on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Gable successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship against Lee, with the match featuring a notable table bump involving the challenger.

In backstage footage released on WWE’s YouTube channel, Levesque congratulated Lee on his performance but advised him to save dangerous spots such as the table bump for special occasions. In doing so, Levesque also made an interesting comment about wanting Lee around for the long term. “Dude, f*cking badass. Hey, do me a favor, though. That table bump? Keep that sh*t special. That’s a now-and-then one. I need you here long term, not short term.”

The comment comes amid some uncertainty surrounding Lee’s WWE contract status.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported this past week that Lee’s current WWE deal is set to expire “fairly soon.” No additional details regarding negotiations or Lee’s future with the company have been reported.

Lee has continued to be featured on WWE television amid the contract situation. In addition to challenging Gable for the Intercontinental Championship on September 14, he also competed on the September 21 episode of Raw.

It remains to be seen whether Lee and WWE will reach an agreement on a new contract, but Levesque’s backstage remarks make clear that he sees value in having Lee with the company for the long term.