Former WWE Star Continues Teasing Possible AEW Debut, Tony Khan Comments

Tony Khan has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Mara Sadè potentially joining AEW, describing the former WWE and TNA talent as someone of “great interest” to the company.

Speaking during Thursday’s AEW All Out 2026 pre-show media call, Khan was asked about Sadè after her official website appeared to reference AEW earlier this week. Those references were subsequently removed, leaving questions surrounding her current status.

Khan stopped short of confirming that Sadè has signed with AEW but acknowledged the company’s familiarity with her and praised her potential. “We have not seen her in AEW to date, but she’s somebody that we’re definitely very familiar with for many reasons and is a tremendous young talent,” Khan said.

Khan then offered another intriguing comment when discussing what could be next for Sadè. “She’s somebody that is of great interest and is a very compelling young prospect. So in her case, she’s definitely somebody to keep an eye on.”

The comments come as Sadè has added further fuel to speculation surrounding a possible AEW appearance.

Earlier today, just two days before AEW All Out in the Chicago area, Sadè posted a cryptic message on social media that simply read, “✓ Saturday.”

Neither Sadè nor Khan has confirmed that the post is related to All Out, and Khan did not announce that she has signed with AEW or will appear at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Sadè signed with WWE in 2022 and was released in 2025 before later joining TNA Wrestling. She departed TNA this summer following the expiration of her contract.

✔️ Saturday — Mara Sadé (@itsmarasade) September 24, 2026

Elsewhere during Thursday’s media call, Khan revealed new details about plans Andy “The Butcher” Williams had been developing to potentially work behind the scenes in AEW before his passing.

Khan previously revealed that Williams had expressed interest in contributing to the company outside the ring. He said Thursday that Williams had actually met with AEW officials last month to discuss his ideas. “Andy was very interested in working in the office, and he had really good ideas,” Khan said. “So I had set up a meeting with Andy and the AEW officials last month to talk about his thoughts on ways he could contribute to promoting.”

One concept involved combining Williams’ background in music with AEW by holding events alongside wrestling shows, potentially exposing the company to a different audience. “Andy had ideas that he could do music shows in collaboration with AEW and build some events outside of the wrestling show that would get eyeballs on the wrestling show and maybe bring some people from the music community into wrestling,” Khan said. “That is one of his ideas. He had a number of good ideas, including that.”

According to Khan, those discussions remained active at the time of Williams’ passing.

Khan said Williams’ loss has been “very hard” on many people within AEW and added that he wanted the company’s tribute show to be “befitting his stature.” Khan said he was proud of how the tribute ultimately came together.