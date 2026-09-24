Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ WWE Return And Money In The Bank Status

Seth Rollins’ ongoing absence from WWE television is reportedly a creative decision, with the company waiting for the right time to bring him back.

Rollins has been kept off WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2026. However, he recently returned to in-ring competition during WWE’s South American tour, indicating that his continued television absence is not preventing him from wrestling.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE already has creative plans in place for Rollins’ return to television.

A WWE source reportedly indicated that everything is lined up for Rollins’ comeback, but the company is waiting for the appropriate time to execute those plans.

While an exact date has not been revealed, Rollins is reportedly expected back on WWE television in the near future.

At one point, Rollins was scheduled to be involved with WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on October 10 in New Orleans. However, those plans have reportedly shifted, creating uncertainty over whether he will ultimately appear at the event.

Rollins isn’t the only major WWE star whose Money in the Bank status appears to be uncertain.

CM Punk had also previously been discussed for a role at the October 10 PLE, but his involvement is reportedly no longer considered certain.

No further details were provided regarding what WWE originally had planned for Rollins or Punk at Money in the Bank, or what led to the apparent creative changes.

For Rollins, however, the latest report indicates that his absence from weekly television is intentional and that WWE already has plans ready for his eventual return.