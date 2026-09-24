WWE Main Event Gets New Home And Wednesday Timeslot Opposite AEW Dynamite

WWE Main Event is officially moving from YouTube to Rumble as part of a new long-term distribution and content partnership between WWE and the video platform.

WWE and Rumble announced the agreement on Thursday, September 24, confirming that Main Event will begin streaming on its new home on Wednesday, October 14.

Under the agreement, new episodes of WWE Main Event will stream every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT as part of the Rumble Sports lineup. Episodes will be available through Rumble’s website as well as its mobile and connected TV apps.

The Wednesday 8:00 p.m. ET timeslot also means WWE Main Event will air head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. “WWE Main Event will be a key pillar in Rumble’s expanding sports programming lineup.” said Claudio Ramolo, Rumble’s Chief Content Officer. “WWE content has consistently ranked among the most-watched programming on television, top streaming platforms and social media for decades — a rare combination that resonates with both fans and advertisers alike. This partnership reflects Rumble’s ongoing commitment to bringing our users the very best in sports, entertainment and beyond.”

WWE Executive Vice President Alex Varga also commented on the partnership and the company’s focus on reaching a digital audience. “Serving a digital-first audience is a core focus for WWE, and Rumble has built an accessible platform that is committed to delivering premium sports and entertainment programming,” said Alex Varga, EVP, WWE.

The move represents another distribution change for Main Event, which has most recently been available through YouTube.

Main Event debuted in October 2012 and has remained part of WWE’s weekly programming lineup for nearly 14 years. The show features matches taped around WWE’s weekly television events and has featured talent from RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Over the years, names including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have competed on the program.

For Rumble, the agreement represents another step in the platform’s push to expand its sports programming. The company described Main Event as a key part of its growing Rumble Sports lineup.

WWE and Rumble described the agreement as a long-term partnership, although specific financial terms and the exact length of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

WWE Main Event will officially begin streaming on Rumble on Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET, putting the weekly show directly opposite AEW Dynamite.