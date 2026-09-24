WWE Reportedly Planning $45 Million Upgrade To Its TV Production Fleet

WWE is reportedly preparing for a significant upgrade to its television production infrastructure, with the company set to replace its longtime fleet of production trucks.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is expected to begin utilizing three new mobile production units after using its current fleet for more than a decade.

The production trucks travel between cities each week and effectively serve as the nerve center for WWE’s live broadcasts. Camera feeds, instant replays, graphics, entrance videos and numerous other elements of the television presentation are coordinated from inside the units.

The new trucks are reportedly being manufactured by N.E.P. Integration in Pennsylvania.

Each mobile production unit is said to potentially cost between $12 million and $15 million. If those estimates are accurate, WWE’s investment across all three trucks could total between $36 million and $45 million.

There is currently no word on exactly when WWE plans to put the new production units into service.