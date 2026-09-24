WWE Staff Asking If Crown Jewel Could Be Rescheduled Amid Saudi Arabia Concerns

WWE employees have reportedly begun asking internally whether the company’s upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia could be changed or potentially rescheduled amid continued uncertainty in the region.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, several WWE employees who regularly travel to Saudi Arabia for the company’s events have raised questions about whether Crown Jewel could undergo changes, revisions or potentially be moved to another date.

The situation is said to have generated considerable concern both among those working backstage and at WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Despite those concerns and the internal questions being raised, WWE has reportedly not formally addressed the situation with its staff as of this writing.

Crown Jewel remains scheduled to take place on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At this time, WWE has not officially announced any changes to the event, and Crown Jewel remains scheduled to proceed as planned.