Backstage Update On Botched Finish To Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens WWE Title Match

Additional details have emerged regarding the confusing finish to Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Kevin Owens on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE sources described the ending as having been “absolutely blundered,” with Owens’ kick-out reportedly not part of the planned finish.

The original plan reportedly called for CM Punk to strike Owens with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt, setting up Zayn to cover Owens and secure the victory.

However, Owens kicked out as the referee reached a three-count. The bell was not rung, resulting in the match continuing despite the apparent pinfall.

Zayn eventually connected with the Helluva Kick and pinned Owens to officially end the match.

A number of people backstage were reportedly unhappy with how the sequence played out because the intended finish was not executed as planned.

There was also reportedly a feeling among some within WWE that the improvised ending took away from Punk’s involvement in the angle. Punk’s interference was considered an important element of the story WWE intended to tell through the match.

The latest report provides further clarification on what went wrong during the SmackDown main event and confirms that Owens kicking out following Punk’s involvement was not part of the original plan.