Penta Now A “Heavy Favorite” For WWE Money In The Bank Amid Major Creative Shift

WWE may have significantly changed its creative outlook for Penta following the response to his recent World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Penta challenged Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship during the September 14 episode of WWE RAW in Mexico City. The match reportedly produced significant worldwide numbers, with Penta’s performance generating considerable attention within WWE.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the Reigns vs. Penta match was originally viewed internally as a one-time encounter. However, several members of WWE’s creative team now reportedly believe that another match between the two would make sense from both a storyline and business perspective.

One potential route back to Reigns could involve the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Penta won a Money in the Bank qualifying match during the September 21 episode of RAW, securing his place in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on October 10 in New Orleans.

According to WrestleVotes, Penta now has significant support within WWE Creative and is considered a “heavy favorite” to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Notably, Penta winning Money in the Bank was reportedly not part of WWE’s plans as recently as SummerSlam, suggesting that his recent momentum may have resulted in a creative shift over the past several weeks.

The increased support reportedly extends beyond his television performances.

WrestleVotes noted that Penta’s recent push has resulted in a significant increase across WWE’s internal analytics, merchandise sales and Google search activity. Some Penta merchandise has reportedly sold out in certain sizes on WWE’s online store.

There has also been notable demand for Penta merchandise outside WWE’s regular shop.

A special-edition Penta Mattel Creations action figure was recently made available exclusively through Mattel Creations rather than WWE Shop, Target or Walmart. The figure, priced at approximately $65, was believed to have sold out during its preorder window in approximately 20 minutes.

The developments come amid reports that Penta’s match against Reigns delivered one of RAW’s strongest worldwide performances of 2026.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the Mexico City episode generated RAW’s second-biggest number of the year, trailing only the post-WrestleMania edition, and said the performance had people within WWE looking at Penta “very differently.”

While there is no confirmation that Penta will win Money in the Bank or receive another World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Reigns, the latest reports indicate that both possibilities are now being seriously discussed within WWE after not being part of the company’s plans earlier this summer.