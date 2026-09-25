Questions Reportedly Surround WWE Evolve’s Future As ID Deals Approach Expiration

There are reportedly some questions surrounding the future of WWE Evolve amid upcoming WWE ID contract decisions and a change to the company’s Wednesday night programming.

WWE Evolve currently streams Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Tubi. WWE recently announced that Main Event will also begin streaming on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET through Rumble, meaning the two WWE programs will air directly against each other.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE has already taped enough Evolve material to keep the series airing into early February. However, he also pointed to the status of several WWE ID deals, which are reportedly set to come due next month.

“Main Event being moved head-to-head with EVOLVE is a very interesting story given EVOLVE has taped all of their shows through the beginning of February and a lot of ID deals are coming due next month,” Alvarez wrote. “A lot of questions about its future.”

At this point, WWE has not announced that Evolve is ending or undergoing any changes, and the developmental series remains scheduled to continue streaming on Tubi.

The situation nevertheless raises questions about WWE’s plans for the brand beyond the episodes that have already been taped, particularly with a number of WWE ID agreements reportedly approaching their expiration dates.

Next Wednesday’s Evolve is currently scheduled to feature Elijah Holyfield against Braxton Cole.

It’s Gal will also face Harley Riggins, with the winner earning a future opportunity at WWE Evolve Champion Harlem Lewis.

Cole was among the developmental talent released by WWE during the company’s roster cuts earlier this month.