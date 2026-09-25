Zelina Vega Says She Was “Miserable” Toward The End Of WWE Run

Former WWE star Xelina, previously known as Zelina Vega, has opened up about how she was feeling toward the end of her time with the company.

Speaking on the ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL podcast, Xelina responded after Charlie, formerly known as Dakota Kai, commented on how happy she appears following her WWE departure.

Xelina joked that the reaction made her wonder how unhappy she must have looked previously before acknowledging that there was some truth behind it.

“A lot of people said that I look really happy, and I’m like, ‘Did I just look f*cking miserable before?’” Xelina said.

She then admitted that she had become unhappy during the latter stages of her WWE run.

“To be honest, I could see that because I was like, towards the end [of working for WWE], I very much was miserable.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Xelina discussed the negative comments she receives on social media and warned those who leave criticism on her profile that she isn’t afraid to respond.

“If you guys come to my profile and you put something negative on there, you better be looking like you were kissed by the hand of f*cking God,” Xelina said.

She added that she is willing to fire back by picking apart the appearance of those who target her online.

“You better look like you were God’s favorite because I will dress you all the way down, like, completely. I will talk about your nose. I will talk about your forehead. I will talk about your bottom lip. I will talk about every little piece of you.”

Xelina was released by WWE in April 2026, bringing her second run with the company to an end.