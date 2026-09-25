Backstage News On CM Punk’s WWE Money In The Bank Status

WWE star CM Punk is currently involved in a significant storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens regarding the Undisputed WWE Title. However, he does not have a matchup scheduled for Money in the Bank 2026, nor is he advertised for this premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is “uncertainty” surrounding Punk’s status for Money in the Bank. One source indicated that there was a conversation about him potentially working at the October premium live event, but that is no longer certain.

Although Punk is not scheduled or advertised for next month’s Money in the Bank PLE, he is confirmed to appear at this weekend’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide PLE. As previously reported, Punk is slated to compete in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, teaming up with WWE/AAA Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano against “The Nigerian Giant” Omos and The Judgment Day, which includes “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, September 26th, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, located northwest of Chicago, Punk’s hometown. Broadcast details for the event have not yet been announced.