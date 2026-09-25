Rhea Ripley Responds To WWE Return Speculation Following Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is recovering from a torn meniscus and has recently undergone surgery to address the injury.

A new video shared on TikTok shows Ripley walking in a gym during a training session without any apparent difficulties. The video has generated excitement among fans, suggesting that Ripley may be on the path to returning to WWE soon.

However, Ripley took to the comments section of the TikTok video to remind fans to be patient regarding her return. She wrote, “Walking and wrestling are very different 😅 learnt how to walk last week so don’t get too excited, stay patient with me 🥲”

At this time, there is no official word on when Ripley might make her in-ring comeback, but rumors suggest that WWE expects her to return in time for the 2027 Royal Rumble. Ripley last wrestled on WWE television at Clash in Italy earlier in May, where she defended the Women’s Title against Jade Cargill.