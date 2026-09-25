Nattie Reveals Surgery After AAA TripleMania 34 Match

WWE veteran Nattie appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her recent dental surgery.

She explained that the surgery was necessary due to her match at AAA TripleMania 34, where she competed against Roxanne Perez, Faby Apache, and La Hiedra for a chance at the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Nattie said, “Last week at The Dungeon, I went to The Dungeon with 20 stitches in my mouth. I had dental surgery earlier in the day. I had some dental work. Something happened to me. Won’t get into it but, I had to go get my two front teeth fixed because, you know, Faby Apache hits really hard. [laughs] Listen, Faby, I love it and I want more of it. But, I had to get dental surgery on (the) front of my mouth and I had 20 stitches in the front of my mouth and two dental implants, and so when they put in dental implants, there’s metal that goes into the bone and it’s a very elaborate surgery. But I got it handled; I’m good. I’m actually cleared to work; whatever, it’s fine.”

On working at The Dungeon right after:

But I went to my Dungeon practice like an hour after I had this surgery and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m not obviously gonna be able to wrestle today, but I’m going to run this practice, and I’m here because I wanna show you guys that it doesn’t matter where you came from or who your family is or who your dad is or your uncles or grandfather, whatever. You gotta work through hard sh*t in your life.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)