Kurt Angle Withdraws From UK Events After Health Issue

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has unfortunately had to withdraw from upcoming events for the National Wrestling League (NWL) and Inside The Ropes (ITR) due to health issues. Angle announced this news in video messages for both NWL and ITR.

As a result, ITR has rescheduled Angle’s appearances originally set for September 28 in London and September 29 in Glasgow to February 1 and February 2 of next year, respectively. Additionally, Angle was also scheduled to appear at the NWL event on September 27 in Manchester.

A statement from ITR reads, “Due to an unfortunate health issue, Kurt Angle is unable to travel for his live Inside The Ropes shows. Kurt is adamant about doing the shows, so we have rescheduled at the same venues for Feb 1st (London) and Feb 2nd (Glasgow).”

NWL posted on Instagram, “Regrettably, we have been informed that Kurt Angle has not been medically cleared for travel to the UK this weekend and will therefore be unable to attend our event this Sunday in Manchester. Kurt is incredibly upset that he is unable to join us and apologizes profusely to the fans who were looking forward to meeting him this weekend.”

* IMPORTANT INFO – KURT ANGLE TOUR RESCHEDULED * Due to an unfortunate health issue, Kurt Angle is unable to travel for his live Inside The Ropes shows. Kurt is adamant about doing the shows so we have rescheduled at the same venues for Feb 1st (London) and Feb 2nd (Glasgow). pic.twitter.com/AqlYZDVvvS — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) September 24, 2026