WWE Reveals Superstars Advertised For Madison Square Garden Holiday Tour

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has announced the dates for its 2026 Holiday Live Tour, including a highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden on December 26th. The company is promoting several Superstars for the MSG event.

The initial lineup of wrestlers confirmed for the show features Oba Femi, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Sol Ruca. Tickets for this event will go on sale Friday, October 2nd, with a pre-sale available on Thursday, October 1st.

In addition, WWE will host another Holiday Live Tour event on the same date at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. However, this second event currently advertises only SmackDown Superstars, while RAW stars are exclusively featured for the MSG show.