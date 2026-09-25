WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Reportedly No Longer Airing Live

WWE and AAA’s upcoming Worlds Collide event will reportedly no longer air live as originally planned.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the show is now scheduled to be taped, although it remains unclear when or where the event will eventually be made available to viewers.

Another indication of the change involves the AAA commentary team. AAA’s announcers are reportedly not scheduled to attend the event, with JBL (John Layfield) stating that they were told commentary would instead be recorded at a later date.

There has been speculation that Worlds Collide could eventually be released as a special for Club WWE members, although that has not been confirmed.

No reason has been given for WWE and AAA’s decision to move away from the originally planned live broadcast.

The timing of Worlds Collide has attracted attention because the event takes place during the same weekend as AEW All Out.

Meltzer claimed that “the entire reason for the show was to hurt AEW’s PPV and live gate.”

Despite the head-to-head scheduling, AEW has officially announced that All Out at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, is sold out.

As of this writing, WWE and AAA have not announced updated broadcast details for Worlds Collide or confirmed when the taped event will become available.