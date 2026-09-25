Drew McIntyre Returns To In-Ring Training Ahead Of WWE Comeback

Drew McIntyre is back inside a wrestling ring as speculation continues regarding when the former Undisputed WWE Champion could return to television.

McIntyre posted a short video to social media on Friday showing himself running the ropes during an in-ring training session. He captioned the footage simply:

“Reps.”

McIntyre has not wrestled since Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 on April 18, where he lost to Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match.

His absence has largely been due to commitments outside WWE rather than an injury.

McIntyre spent several months working on film projects, including a role in the upcoming Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill. According to WrestleTalk, McIntyre wrapped his work on the movie in June before moving on to The Last Druid, an action film starring Russell Crowe that filmed in Spain. Both projects are expected to be released in 2027.

PWInsider Elite reported in August that McIntyre had returned to the United States after completing his filming commitments, although there had reportedly been no discussion at that point about bringing him back into WWE storylines.

McIntyre has continued preparing for an eventual in-ring return during his time away.

Sean Ross Sapp recently revealed during a Fightful Select Q&A that he encountered McIntyre at a Pro Wrestling Symphony event in Nashville, where the WWE star expressed how much he missed wrestling.

“He said that he really missed wrestling and he really wished that he could have worked a South American tour,” Sapp said. “He said that he enjoyed those. He’s not really used to being off this long, but he’s been working on, like several movies since WrestleMania.”

Sapp also confirmed that McIntyre had continued training in the ring.

“He’s still working out in the ring. He looks great, looks huge, talked about how a lot of the work that he’s been doing has been working on basically joint space in his body and stuff like that. But he didn’t give me a timetable or a return date or anything like that.”

Friday’s footage has naturally fueled speculation that McIntyre could be getting closer to returning to WWE television, particularly with Money in the Bank scheduled for October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

However, WWE has not announced a return date for McIntyre, and there is currently no confirmation that he will be involved with Money in the Bank.

McIntyre has significant history with the briefcase. He won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match in Toronto in 2024 and attempted to cash in later that same night during Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins.

CM Punk interfered and attacked McIntyre, allowing Priest to pin him and retain the championship.

Four wrestlers have qualified for this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match so far: Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, United States Champion Trick Williams and Penta.

Another participant will be determined on tonight’s SmackDown when CM Punk, Gunther and Finn Bálor meet in a Triple Threat qualifying match.

McIntyre’s last run before his hiatus saw him capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match on the January 9 SmackDown in Berlin. Rhodes regained the championship on March 6 before McIntyre’s rivalry with Jacob Fatu culminated at WrestleMania.