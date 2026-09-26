Seth Rollins Set For NFL Network Appearance During WWE TV Hiatus

WWE star Seth Rollins announced on Instagram that he will appear on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football series this Monday from 7 AM to 10 AM ET.

Rollins wrote, “I’M BACK AND I (maybe) LOVE FOOTBALL!

LIVE from @chicagoinrecess 7-10AM. Limited space, but come hang! Gonna be a party!”

Rollins was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where he competed against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns emerged victorious in that match.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Rollins has been kept off WWE television while the creative team waits for the “right moment” to bring him back. There are plans in place for his comeback that are “lined up and ready to go,” but no specific date has been announced yet.