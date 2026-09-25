Backstage Updates On Kairi Sane, Dani Luna, Sheamus And More Ahead Of AEW All Out

Several names linked to AEW have received backstage updates ahead of All Out 2026, including Kairi Sane, Dani Luna, Sheamus and Dani Luna.

TBS Champion Persephone is scheduled to defend her championship against a mystery opponent at AEW All Out, leading to considerable online speculation regarding who could answer the challenge.

Despite Kairi being among the names discussed by fans, she reportedly will not be Persephone’s opponent.

According to Fightful Select, Kairi had not signed with AEW as of Friday and was not planned for All Out.

“As of Friday, Kairi was not signed and not planned for AEW All Out, Fightful Select has learned. One source said it would be nearly legally impossible for her to appear at All Out as things stand. Conversations are ongoing with AEW, and it’s expected that she would be on a dual contract if the deal does occur.”

Kairi has reportedly been a free agent for some time and has held discussions with AEW, Stardom and other promotions. While nothing has been finalized with AEW, conversations are said to remain ongoing and the company continues to have interest in bringing her in.

Should the two sides ultimately reach an agreement, the expectation is reportedly that Kairi could sign a dual contract that would allow her to continue working elsewhere.

Thekla recently addressed the possibility of Kairi joining AEW during an interview with TV Insider, making it clear that she is waiting until something actually happens before getting too excited about the possibility.

“Kairi has been the talk of the town. I’m only going to believe it once I see it. For the fans, it’s always cool to see a new matchup. We’ll see. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Let us see if we can spice it up a little bit.”

While Kairi apparently won’t be appearing at All Out, another former TNA star is reportedly on her way to AEW.

Fightful reports that Dani Luna has signed with the company and is expected to make her debut in the near future.

Luna reportedly agreed to join AEW more than a month ago after finishing up with TNA Wrestling, where she had been featured in the Knockouts division and tag team scene.

Another name who can apparently be ruled out as an All Out surprise is Sheamus.

The longtime WWE star technically remains under contract with WWE and is not expected to become contractually available until next week. There has also been no indication that Sheamus and AEW have held discussions about a potential deal.

Meanwhile, Maya World is expected to remain away from AEW programming for at least the next couple of months.

World recently underwent a medical procedure that was unrelated to an injury suffered in the ring. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that she is expected to miss several months before returning to AEW programming.

For All Out itself, that leaves the identity of Persephone’s mystery challenger unresolved. Despite the speculation surrounding Kairi, the latest reporting indicates she is not expected to appear at the event, although discussions regarding a potential future AEW deal remain ongoing.