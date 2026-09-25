AEW Worlds End Will Return Later This Year

For the past three years, AEW has hosted its major end-of-year pay-per-view (PPV) event, Worlds End, in December. However, the company has not yet announced the details for this year’s PPV. Additionally, there is a noticeable gap in AEW’s pay-per-view schedule after Full Gear in November, as no information has been released regarding a December event.

During the recent All Out 2026 media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed several topics, including the return of Worlds End later this year. He hinted that an official announcement about the pay-per-view is on the way, although specific details have yet to be disclosed. Currently, AEW has the following events scheduled: All Out on Saturday, September 26, WrestleDream on October 17, and Full Gear on November 14.

Last year’s Worlds End PPV took place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. In the main event, MJF defeated Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page in a four-way match to regain the AEW World Title. In the co-main event, Jon Moxley triumphed over Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic tournament, earning the title of the new AEW Continental Champion.

Tony Khan confirms that there will be a Worlds End pay-per-view event this year. (AEW All Out media call) pic.twitter.com/ZoD9QtbCll — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 24, 2026

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)