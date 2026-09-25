Will Ospreay Names Ilja Dragunov As A Potential AEW Dream Opponent

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay appeared on The Takedown with SI, where he discussed various topics, including whether Ilja Dragunov fits in the company.

Ospreay said, “As a performer, I think there isn’t many people that can bring the level of intensity that he does. I think he has a crazy ability to be to make anyone that he is wrestling perform onto the same intensity that he does. I think that’s a very unique pro wrestler to be able to do that because there are, of course, intense individuals within AEW. But I feel like he is a complete anomaly.”

On the possibility of facing Dragunov in AEW:

“Dragunov was someone that performed on wXw for a fair bit of time, and there have been shows that we’ve been on, we’ve been on the same shows together, but we have never shared a ring with one another. Hearing that there’s potential that he is coming in is exciting because I’m sure if you bring him in and you keep us on separate sides of the roster and build us both up, it could generally be like a big money-drawing singles match that could main event any show anywhere in the world.”