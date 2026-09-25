Friday, September 25, 2026
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Mercedes Mone’s Injury Changed AEW All Out Plans

By
James Hetfield
-
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone | AEW

According to PWMania.com, AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné sustained a broken nose during her match at All In: London.

On a recent media call for All Out 2026, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed several topics, including how Moné’s injury impacted the plans for this weekend’s All Out pay-per-view, where she was scheduled to compete.

Khan said, “Mercedes Moné was originally scheduled to wrestle on AEW All Out, and that’s the nature of wrestling. It’s a hard-hitting sport. There are injuries and just like in all sports, you have to have a deep roster and be able to think on your feet and be flexible, and that’s what’s great about AEW. In Mercedes’ case, it’s not a long, long-term injury. It’s something where she’ll be back. I think she’ll be back next month, and I’m almost certain she’ll be back next month. That’s the plan; it’s for Mercedes to return in October. That’s why we have this match on the pay-per-view to determine who will challenge for the World Title at our next pay-per-view, WrestleDream. So Mercedes’ injury did affect plans. She was originally set to wrestle at AEW All Out, and I think she very much wants to wrestle on Saturday, but the doctors have not cleared her.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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