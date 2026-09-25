Jim Ross Confirms He Will Miss AEW All Out Commentary This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently discussed several topics on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

One key point he mentioned was that he will not be working this weekend’s All Out pay-per-view (PPV) event, making this his continued absence from commentary. His co-host, Conrad Thompson, noted during the podcast that Ross would be watching the event from home.

Thompson said, “The main event this weekend, it’s going to be Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. I wish you were going to be under the headsets for this call. As I understand it, you’re going to be watching this one from home like I am.”

Ross confirmed this information, responding, “I’m proud of the team. You know, Chicago is such a great city. Nobody surpasses AEW in effort on these big events — nobody.”

Ross has been facing various health issues over the past few years. He underwent brain surgery in August to have a shunt inserted and mentioned last week that he had biopsies performed on some moles on his back that his doctors found “concerning.”

AEW All Out 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, September 26th, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The event will be broadcast live on PPV, HBO Max in the U.S., and on MyAEW internationally.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)