AEW Star Reportedly Out For Months Following Surgery

Maya World could reportedly be sidelined for the next couple of months after undergoing surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, World is currently out of action following an undisclosed procedure, explaining her recent absence from AEW television.

“Maya World is out of action due to surgery so that’s why she isn’t on TV now with the Persephone program,” Meltzer wrote. “The belief is she’ll be out for a couple of months.”

World’s most recent match took place on the September 9 AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart, where she teamed with Hyan and Thunder Rosa in a loss to Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Persephone.

She had also been advertised to appear for Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling promotion on September 18 but was forced to withdraw.

World has remained involved in her AEW storyline through social media following the report.

Baker continued their ongoing feud by sarcastically offering World well wishes.

“Gutted. It’s always the good ones smh. Get well soon if this is true Maya World”

World responded by suggesting Baker and Persephone shouldn’t necessarily expect her to be gone for as long as reported.

“ykw, yeah! you and perse just don’t watch your back at all for ‘months.’”

World lost the TBS Championship to Persephone at AEW All In 2026 following interference from Baker, leaving unfinished business between the three women.

Persephone is scheduled to defend the TBS Championship in an open challenge at AEW All Out this Saturday. However, World, Hyan and Thunder Rosa have all been specifically prohibited from answering the challenge.

There is currently no official timetable for World’s return or additional information regarding the nature of her surgery.