Report: TKO Has Not Sought Exclusivity In WWE’s Recent Media Deals

As reported by PWMania.com, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that its flagship show, Fusion, would be available on Tubi, starting last Thursday. WWE EVOLVE airs every Wednesday night on Tubi, while MLW Fusion airs every Thursday night.

This development comes more than four years after MLW famously sued WWE, claiming that the company sabotaged a deal they had with Tubi in mid-2021 because of its ties to Tubi’s owner, FOX. The two organizations settled the antitrust lawsuit in December 2023, with WWE agreeing to pay $20 million as part of the settlement.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources revealed that TKO, the parent company of WWE, has not sought any exclusivity in its deals since the settlement. This includes agreements with platforms like Netflix, USA Network, CW, Tubi, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Notably, it was mentioned that in contrast to previous contracts, WWE did enjoy exclusivity in its original agreement with Peacock. This exclusivity prevented MLW Underground from airing on REELZ’s linear stream when it joined the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service in February 2023. As a result, MLW Underground did not return to REELZ for a second season.