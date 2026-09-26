Triple H Explains What Professional Wrestling Means To Him

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared in a company vlog to discuss several topics.

He shared his thoughts on what pro wrestling means to him and highlighted the significance of having WWE legend Shawn Michaels serve as NXT’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative. Additionally, he mentioned WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s role as AAA’s Head of Creative, emphasizing that these positions represent the essence of the business.

Triple H said, “Seeing the guys that are my generation, my contemporaries, my friends, be able to step into these roles, be able to continue as our bodies won’t allow us to do it anymore, and continue to be able to take all the knowledge that they have in their minds and be able to give it back to this next generation. To me, that’s what this business is all about. It’s incredible, and it’s emotional for me to see that, to be a part of it, and to do it with those guys. Nothing makes me happier.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)