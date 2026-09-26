New Photo Of Brock Lesnar Following WWE Retirement Surfaces Online

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has been retired for just under two months, and a new photo of The Beast Incarnate has recently surfaced online. The picture shows Lesnar posing with members of a youth hockey team, coinciding with the kickoff of the USA Hockey Playing Season earlier this month.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV during the first night of SummerSlam, where he lost to Oba Femi. He announced his retirement from wrestling the following Monday on the Pat McAfee Show, stating, “I’m here today to do this interview to let the world and everybody know that I am retired, and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday was a very emotional day for me. It’s kind of weird because — my heart… when Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, I can’t do this again. So I was like, I think I’m done, but the business and I still had some fuel in the tank, but Saturday for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s that’s it for for me in the squared circle and for everything else, too. So I just want to give a shoutout to everybody on this universe that has followed me from since I was a little kid all the way till Saturday.”

Following his retirement, Lesnar expressed his plans to support his two sons in hockey and his daughter, who is aiming for the 2028 Olympics.

Recent photo of Brock Lesnar enjoying retirement hanging out with a youth Hockey Team. pic.twitter.com/elS5bEpJ2X — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 25, 2026