Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

For the past year, WWE veteran Becky Lynch has generated a lot of heat, particularly in her ongoing feud with her husband, Seth Rollins, and in her feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee. Lee’s return was highly anticipated by fans, who were eager to see her confront Lynch. Lynch typically thrives as an outspoken character, whether playing a heel or a babyface. It has recently been reported that her status has officially shifted.

According to Sportskeeda (via PWInsider.com), Lynch is now internally listed as a babyface. While her character remains a consistent trash-talker, whether fans cheer or boo her often depends on her opponent. Lynch originally turned heel during her latest run with the company by betraying Lyra Valkyria. However, since Valkyria has now embraced the heel persona, that betrayal no longer feels as unforgivable.

This change in Lynch’s status appears to have come after she assisted Stephanie Vaquer against Liv Morgan in Chile. If Lynch continues to confront Morgan, she is likely to receive significant fan support. Regardless of who ultimately wins in the ring, Lynch is a powerful trash-talker, and few of her opponents are more deserving of her verbal jabs than Morgan.