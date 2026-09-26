Possible Spoiler Regarding Persephone’s Opponent At AEW All Out

On Wednesday’s live episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision, it was announced that AEW TBS Champion Persephone will defend her title in an Open Challenge Match tonight at the All Out pay-per-view (PPV).

According to Self Made, Dani Luna has been confirmed as Persephone’s opponent for the PPV. This follows earlier reports that Luna had signed with AEW and was expected to debut soon.

Luna is a former competitor in WWE NXT and TNA. She left TNA in March after requesting and receiving her release. Most recently, she participated in a match at ATTACK! Pro Wrestling’s event, Through Fire & Flames, on September 5th.

As of now, AEW has not publicly confirmed who Persephone will face at All Out, which is taking place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on PPV, HBO Max in the U.S., and on MyAEW internationally.