Kevin Nash Addresses Fan Concerns About His Driving

Kevin Nash has responded to criticism over his high-speed driving, arguing that his experience behind the wheel and familiarity with his vehicles make a difference.

Speaking on Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled driving through the desert from Phoenix to Palm Springs with Tam in an earlier Mercedes S-Class.

With nobody else around on the road, Nash said he decided to see how the vehicle handled at higher speeds. “I remember the first Mercedes S-Class we got, and Tam and I were driving from Phoenix to Palm Springs, and we got out in the desert and there wasn’t anybody on the road,” Nash said. “I was going 85, 90, and I had the cruise on and I said, ‘Fuck, let me just see what this thing will do.’”

According to Nash, he remained comfortable with how the Mercedes handled even as he increased his speed. “At 120 I felt like I could get out and walk next to it. At 130, I felt like I could get out and walk next to it.”

Nash then addressed his Mustang, explaining that he would not attempt the same speeds in a vehicle he wasn’t familiar with. “I would never do that in a vehicle I wasn’t familiar with,” Nash said.

He pointed to his experience with the Mustang, along with its tires and recently serviced brakes, while arguing that he knows what the vehicle is capable of.

Nash also insisted that he knows his own limitations behind the wheel. “And Kevin Nash can drive. And I can drive. I wouldn’t drive … 150 in that car. It’s not built for that. But … 120 and a … 5.0 that’s chipped to probably 500 horsepower, it’s fine. … I’m good.”

During the discussion, Nash compared his confidence behind the wheel to the experience professional wrestlers develop performing moves in the ring, using himself and Rey Mysterio as examples.

His argument was based on his own driving experience, familiarity with the vehicle and his assessment of its condition, rather than suggesting that driving at those speeds would be appropriate for everyone.

Nash’s comments came while responding to fans who had criticized his driving as reckless.