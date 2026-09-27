Tony Khan Responds To Report WWE Was Surprised By AEW All Out’s Sellout

Tony Khan has responded to a report that WWE sources were surprised by how well AEW All Out sold despite WWE running an event in the same area on Saturday.

AEW All Out took place from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, while WWE and AAA presented Worlds Collide from Allstate Arena in nearby Rosemont.

All Out ultimately sold out the NOW Arena despite wrestling fans in the Chicago area having both events taking place on the same day.

According to Fightful, WWE sources “admitted AEW sold better than they expected.”

During the post-All Out media scrum, Khan was asked about the report and questioned why anyone within WWE would have been surprised by AEW’s performance. “I was kind of surprised they [WWE] would say that because we’ve done very, very well,” Khan said. “AEW’s having an incredible year. We were Sports Illustrated’s Pro Wrestling Promotion of the Year. Why would they be surprised that we would sell out?”

Khan pointed to AEW’s history at the NOW Arena and argued that the company’s recent performance should have made the sellout less surprising. “We’ve sold this arena out many times, and AEW’s having a fantastic year.”

The AEW President then warned against underestimating the company. “I think anybody underestimating AEW would be making a mistake. AEW continues to defy the odds and succeed. And if AEW’s ever been on the mat, every single time, we’ve gotten up and fought.”

Khan also backed comments made by AEW World Champion Will Ospreay earlier in the media scrum. Following his successful title defense against Jon Moxley, Ospreay delivered a fiery message about AEW’s competition, declaring that fans in Chicago had a choice Saturday night and “chose the right company.”

“I agree with what Will Ospreay said here,” Khan said. “He went out and had a great main event with Jon Moxley. From start to finish, All Out was an amazing event.”

Khan again returned to the Fightful report, saying he was surprised that WWE sources would apparently be surprised by All Out’s performance. “So, I was surprised when I read that WWE sources commented that they were surprised themselves that AEW All Out performed very well,” Khan said. “The pay-per-view did great, and the show sold very well.”

Khan concluded by pointing to AEW’s performance over the past two years. “I don’t know why anybody would underestimate AEW. We’re having a great year in 2026, and we had a great 2025. I think this year has been even better.”