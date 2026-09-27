Will Ospreay Sends Strong Message To WWE After AEW All Out

Will Ospreay had a fiery message following AEW All Out after AEW and WWE held major events just a few miles apart in the Chicago area on Saturday night.

AEW presented All Out from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, while WWE and Lucha Libre AAA held Worlds Collide at Allstate Arena in nearby Rosemont.

Ospreay closed out All Out by successfully defending the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, reversing Moxley’s final Paradigm Shift attempt before hitting the Hidden Blade for the victory.

Speaking during the post-All Out media scrum, Ospreay explained why the night meant so much to him, particularly with wrestling fans in the area having another major event to choose from. “Tonight was super special to me because it was the first time I was on a pay-per-view main event defending the championship, and the entire building was sold out on three matches,” Ospreay said. “It sold out on myself and Jon, Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion, and the ladder match.”

Ospreay said he took considerable pride in AEW selling out the building despite WWE and AAA running nearby. “I cannot tell you the pride that I feel because people did have a choice. Everyone who came to this show tonight chose the right company.”

The AEW World Champion then delivered a much more pointed message to anyone looking to compete directly with AEW. “We deliver the best pay-per-views, the best pro wrestling. Any time anyone wants to come and step up to us, here is the reality for you, we’re going to knock you down two f**king levels.”

Ospreay finished with an emphatic declaration: “We are the best pro wrestling in the entire fking world, do not fking step to us ever again.”

All Out marked Ospreay’s first pay-per-view defense of the AEW World Championship. He captured the title from Kenny Omega at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30 after earning his opportunity by winning the Owen Hart Cup.

The other matches Ospreay referenced were also among the biggest bouts advertised for All Out. The Brawling Birds — Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter — retained the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship against Divine Dominion’s Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in a Chicago Street Fight.

The Young Bucks also captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship for a record fourth time by winning a three-way Ladder Match against Christian Cage and Adam Copeland and defending champions FTR.

WWE’s decision to schedule Worlds Collide in the Chicago area on the same night as All Out had generated considerable discussion heading into the weekend.

Jim Ross recently addressed the scheduling on Grilling JR, with the episode’s description noting that he explained why he believed WWE’s decision “feels spiteful.”

Worlds Collide ultimately took place without a live broadcast. The show was headlined by CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeating Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos.

The taped event is scheduled to air Wednesday, September 30, on WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels.