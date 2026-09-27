Tony Khan Addresses AEW World Title Match In Japan, Potential Major Event In Mexico

Tony Khan is open to AEW continuing its international expansion with major events in both Japan and Mexico.

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Khan was asked about the possibility of the AEW World Championship being defended in Japan.

Khan said he absolutely believes it could happen, pointing to AEW World Champion Will Ospreay’s extensive history in the country and the company’s working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ospreay spent several years competing for NJPW before signing with AEW and became one of the promotion’s biggest international stars during his time in Japan.

AEW and NJPW also maintain a close working relationship, most notably through their annual Forbidden Door events, with talent regularly appearing across both promotions.

Khan was separately asked about the possibility of AEW holding a major event in Mexico, including the prospect of running the iconic Estadio Azteca.

MJF previously floated Azteca Stadium as a potential destination for AEW, and Khan responded positively to the idea during the media scrum.

The AEW President described it as a great idea and indicated that he would be open to bringing a major AEW event to the venue.

AEW has increasingly expanded beyond the United States in recent years, holding events in international markets including the United Kingdom, Australia and France.

While Khan did not announce any specific plans or dates for Japan or Mexico, his comments leave the door open for both markets to play a larger role in AEW’s international schedule moving forward.