Matt Hardy Says TNA Reignited His And Jeff’s Passion For Wrestling After AEW Frustrations

Matt Hardy isn’t putting an expiration date on his wrestling career, while his brother Jeff Hardy has begun taking steps toward eventually scaling back his time inside the ring.

Speaking on the September 25 episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, recorded on his 52nd birthday, Matt discussed where he and Jeff currently stand in their careers and how returning to TNA Wrestling changed his outlook on retirement.

Matt returned to TNA in April 2024 following his departure from AEW, with Jeff joining him two months later.

According to Matt, their TNA run helped rejuvenate both brothers after frustrations during the latter stages of their time with AEW. “I think part of the issue, Jeff and I had some frustrations in AEW,” Matt said. “Right now, TNA is a much better fit for us, and coming back to TNA, I think, rejuvenated both of our love for pro wrestling and being able to contribute.”

Matt acknowledged that Jeff’s issues during their AEW run also affected their momentum as a team. “I think at AEW there were issues, especially with Jeff, and Jeff had his problems and his mistakes, and just from that, I don’t know if we ever rebounded from that.”

Jeff was suspended by AEW following a DUI arrest in June 2022 and returned to the promotion in April 2023.

Looking back on how their careers have developed since then, Matt said professional wrestling has taught him never to completely rule anything out.

“Never say never. At the end of the day, that’s one thing I have truly learned in pro wrestling, and especially I think life as well. Never say never. You never know where you’re going to end up.”

That philosophy now extends to his eventual retirement. “I do feel like I’m not putting any kind of bookend on my wrestling career now,” Matt said. “I’m not putting any kind of timetable. I’m just going by how I feel.”

While Matt plans to continue wrestling for as long as his body allows, Jeff has started thinking more seriously about transitioning away from a full schedule.

Jeff performed at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 18 as he continues pursuing his interest in music.

Matt revealed that his brother is now looking to reduce his wrestling bookings while dedicating more time to that side of his career. “He’s trying to back off of actual in-ring wrestling bookings now and do more music,” Matt said. “And he still likes doing appearances and cons and everything else. He still wants to be very fully committed to TNA. But Jeff is working on that transition a little bit too.”

Matt expects his own eventual transition to be very different. Rather than leaving professional wrestling altogether, he sees himself moving into a backstage position where he could coach talent and contribute creatively. “I will transition into a backstage role when it’s all said and done,” Matt said. “Because I’m pretty sure Jeff, maybe not so much, but I’m a lifer when it comes to wrestling, just because I’m so passionate about pro wrestling and just the art form in so many ways.”

“I want to do it as long as I can in the ring, and then whenever I can’t do it in the ring, I’ll be outside the ring trying to coach others and be creative and whatever else, give guys input and ideas.”

For now, Matt said he still feels capable of performing at the level he expects from himself. “As of right now, I feel really good, and while I feel really good, I’m gonna just keep doing what I love, man. I’d be silly not to.”

Asked where he sees himself at 55, Matt suggested Jeff may only have another couple of years of regular wrestling ahead of him if his music career continues developing. “I feel like Jeff, if he can get his music going and he’s very committed to it and he’s very passionate, he might have a couple more years left at the most,” Matt said. “He might try and segue out.”

Matt could see himself eventually becoming a utility player who wrestles when a storyline calls for him while primarily working behind the scenes.

He also confirmed that he would be willing to continue wrestling without Jeff. “I think so. Yeah, I would,” Matt said. “I’m just gonna try and take care of myself. I’m just gonna try and stay as healthy as possible, and it is what it is. It’s challenging. The older you get, the harder it gets, the tougher it gets. But while I can do this, this was my dream. This was my passion, and I want to do it as long as I can.”

According to Matt, Jeff has a different standard for deciding when the time is right to step away. “If I can’t give them what I feel like is a prime Jeff Hardy, then maybe I shouldn’t be doing it,” Matt said of his brother’s mindset.

Matt said he understands that perspective and similarly doesn’t want to remain in the ring once he feels unable to deliver the performances expected of him. “If I’m going out there to work, I still want to be solid. I don’t want to go out there and be the guy that shouldn’t be out there at this time.”

The Hardys remain prominently involved with TNA.

On the September 24 episode of Impact, Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw revealed themselves as the mystery attackers who had been targeting Matt and Jeff. TNA subsequently confirmed that the two former WWE stars had signed with the promotion as Syx.

The Hardys challenged Syx to a match on next week’s Impact, while TNA has also announced a Hardy Party in Tampa on October 10 ahead of Bound for Glory.