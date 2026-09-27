Joe Gacy Provides Update After Knee Injury Scare At GCW

New TNA signing Joseph Sawyer, formerly known as Joe Gacy in WWE, suffered an apparent knee injury during a GCW Championship defense over the weekend.

Sawyer was defending the title against John Jeffrey when he was caught with a cannonball in the corner and immediately rolled out of the ring. The referee checked on Sawyer as he appeared to struggle with his knee and was seen limping at ringside.

Sawyer was unable to finish the match. He later took the microphone and initially indicated that the injury could potentially keep him sidelined for months before leaving the ringside area.

It was Sawyer’s second match of the night, having successfully defended the GCW Championship against Jazzy Yang earlier on the show.

Looks like Joseph Sawyer got hurt here.

Said he might be done for months, stormed out and left the GCW Championship. Damn. #GCWScore pic.twitter.com/DaeLklfsjY — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 27, 2026

Fortunately, Sawyer subsequently provided a more encouraging update on social media. “To clear the air. Yes I did get hurt. No I didn’t finish the match,” Sawyer wrote.

He explained that he attempted to regain feeling in his knee in hopes of continuing but ultimately couldn’t do so. “I tried to get the feeling back in my knee to see if I could and sadly I couldn’t. Luckily it seems like it isn’t anything that will put me out for an extended amount of time.” Sawyer added: “So yes I think I’ll be okay for now.”

He provided another positive update on Sunday morning, revealing that his mobility had already improved. “Actually walking better already this morning thank you to everyone that reached out 🤟🏼.”

The injury comes immediately after Sawyer made his TNA debut alongside Samuel Shaw, formerly known as Dexter Lumis, on the September 24 episode of Impact.

The two former Wyatt Sicks members were revealed as the mystery attackers who had been targeting Matt and Jeff Hardy. TNA subsequently confirmed that Sawyer and Shaw had signed with the company and would be known collectively as Syx.

There is currently no official timetable for Sawyer’s return to the ring, but his latest updates suggest the injury may not be as serious as initially feared.