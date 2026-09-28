Unused Sami Zayn And Neville (PAC) WWE Vignette Released

Tributes to PAC continue to pour in from both inside and outside the professional wrestling world following his passing at the age of 40.

Newcastle United paid tribute to PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, following the announcement of his passing on September 27.

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Satterley was a longtime supporter of the Premier League club and had attended matches at St. James’ Park over the years. Newcastle recalled welcoming Satterley and his family to the stadium in 2014 while offering condolences to those closest to him.

“Incredibly sad news. We were honoured to welcome Benjamin and his family to St. James’ Park in 2014 and we offer our deepest sympathies to them and all those who loved him. Forever a Geordie.”

During his time with WWE, Satterley was also spotted attending a Newcastle match alongside longtime friend and on-screen rival Sami Zayn.

Zayn and Satterley, then competing as Neville, became closely linked on WWE television through their memorable rivalry over the NXT Championship. However, former WWE producer Ryan Katz has now revealed that the company once considered taking their relationship in a very different direction.

Katz shared an unused WWE vignette featuring Zayn and Neville as a prospective tag team called “The Offbeats,” with the two literally marching to the beat of their own drum.

While sharing the previously unseen footage, Katz also recalled Satterley’s toughness during the filming process. According to Katz, the vignette was shot just one day after Neville had his front teeth knocked out during an NXT taping.

“Pac/Neville was one of my favorite wrestlers, and I really liked him too,” Katz wrote. “We shot this video the day after he had his front teeth knocked out at an NXT taping. He came walking through the curtain, pulled out his mouth guard, and the teeth came out too!”

Despite the injury, Satterley reportedly had no intention of cancelling the scheduled shoot.

“But… He didn’t want to cancel the shoot. Such unexpected news and so sad. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. Condolences and my deepest sympathy. Say hello to Dream for me.”

The tributes add to the widespread reaction to Satterley’s passing, with wrestlers, promotions and others who knew him continuing to share memories of his career and life.