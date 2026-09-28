Chelsea Green Fires Back At People Who Ask If WWE Is “Fake”

Chelsea Green has a message for anyone who continues to ask professional wrestlers whether what they do is “fake.”

During a new interview with PIX11 News, the WWE star discussed one of the questions that frustrates her most about professional wrestling.

Green pointed to the physical toll performers endure and noted that she has suffered two significant injuries this year alone. “Well, I think, you know, the first question everyone has about wrestling is, ‘Is it fake?’ That drives me nuts because I am putting my body on the line on live television every single week,” Green said. “Just this year alone, I broke my ankle in two places and my orbital bone. So, I mean, no.”

Green compared professional wrestling to other forms of entertainment where audiences understand that performers are portraying characters without questioning the physical work involved. “When somebody wants to ask, is this fake? Like, let’s just take a second to think about, would we ask a soap actress if that’s fake or would we ask a stunt performer? Would we go to a live show and would we ask them? No, it’s not.”

Green stressed that while professional wrestling is entertainment, the physical risks wrestlers take are very real. “What we’re doing is, it’s very much real. It’s very much dangerous. It’s very much we put our bodies on the line for your entertainment. Just enjoy it. It’s not that serious.”

She added that there is no way to fake many of the physical acts wrestlers perform inside the ring. “I mean, it’s — you can’t fake jumping off the top rope. There has to be a level of insanity that we have within us.”