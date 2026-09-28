Joe Hendry Sets His Sights On Championship Gold Following WWE RAW Move

Joe Hendry has already created several memorable moments in WWE, but he has much bigger goals in mind as he continues his run on Monday Night Raw.

Hendry initially began crossing over into WWE while still a member of the TNA Wrestling roster, making appearances on NXT before competing in the Royal Rumble and eventually stepping onto the WrestleMania stage against Randy Orton.

Now a full-time member of the WWE Raw roster, Hendry discussed what he hopes to accomplish next during a new interview with CBS 58.

For Hendry, becoming a champion remains the ultimate goal. “Well, the sky’s the limit,” Hendry said. “I mean, look, if you’re not in the business to try and be a champion, you’re in the wrong business.”

Hendry said his approach is to continue making progress each week as he looks to climb the ladder in WWE. However, professional wrestling isn’t his only focus. Hendry is also preparing to release an album at the beginning of October as he continues balancing his wrestling career with his work in music. “So week by week, I’m just doing everything I can do to try and climb that ladder bit by bit, and you know what? Sometimes you could take a little detour and put out an album,” Hendry said.

Despite his other projects, Hendry made it clear that his attention remains firmly on what opportunities could come his way on WWE television. “But at the end of the day, Monday Night Raw, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Hendry’s move to the WWE roster follows a crossover run that saw him become one of the most prominent TNA wrestlers featured on WWE programming before ultimately making the transition to the company full-time.