Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In tonight’s matches, Lola Vice will face “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day in a singles match, while Big Cass will take on Dragon Lee in another singles bout.

Additionally, “The Mega Star” LA Knight will speak about WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns from The Bloodline, as they prepare to face off at Money in the Bank for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Bloodline will also address the kidnapping of Solo Sikoa by 946 on last week’s show. Furthermore, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will send a message to The Vision after returning and laying them out last week, and “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will discuss her next challenger for the Women’s World Championship.

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