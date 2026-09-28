Backstage Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

On Friday, September 25th, WWE SmackDown took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show was headlined by “The Best in the World” CM Punk, Finn Bálor, and “The Ring General” GUNTHER, who faced off in a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

The episode also featured a segment with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, and Paige taking on Fatal Influence, which included WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Additionally, there was a backstage segment between “The Viper” Randy Orton and Michael Cole.

SmackDown included a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match featuring “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia, and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend. Furthermore, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams defended his title against Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match, among other matches.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each segment and match of this episode were identified, and the episode was internally titled “Friday Night Fever.” The report also noted that Je’Von Evans was listed for a dark match on SmackDown throughout the Friday rundown, but he was not used, and Danhausen was brought in and promoted for the match instead. It is unclear why the change took place.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match between Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin.

– TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra produced the Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend vs. Giulia.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Giulia and Blake Monroe backstage segment.

– Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari produced the 6-Woman Tag Team Match between Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Paige vs. Fatal Influence.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER vs. CM Punk.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match, which saw Danhausen, CM Punk and Oba Femi take on The Vision.