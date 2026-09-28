Backstage News On WWE’s Worlds Collide Broadcast Plan And Reaction To All Out Sales

WWE announced on Friday that the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event (PLE) will be broadcast this Wednesday, September 30, on YouTube at 7 PM ET instead of airing live on Saturday, September 26.

Although this announcement was made less than 24 hours before Saturday, Fightful Select reports that a source at WWE Headquarters revealed they had known since early August that the show wouldn’t air live on YouTube. This knowledge came less than a month after WWE initially announced the event on July 16. WWE Hall of Famer JBL confirmed on the “Something to Wrestle With” podcast that the plan was to have the commentary for the show recorded post-event.

Additionally, the report indicated that sources said WWE was pleased with the show’s live attendance. The publication also clarified its previous report due to some misconceptions. It noted that sources within WWE acknowledged they did not expect All Out tickets to sell as well as they did, given that the event took place simultaneously with Worlds Collide.

It’s important to highlight that Fightful’s report was based on information from sources within WWE, rather than an official statement from the organization. WWE rarely provides official comments about AEW in an on-the-record capacity.