Dani Luna Reacts To Her AEW Debut At All Out 2026

Dani Luna made her AEW debut by accepting Persephone’s open challenge for the AEW TBS Championship during Saturday’s All Out 2026 pay-per-view. Although Luna did not win the match, she was announced as “All Elite” and later confirmed to have signed with the company.

Following the AEW All Out event, Luna took to her Twitter (X) account to share her thoughts on making her debut for the company.

Luna wrote, “Right where I’m supposed to be.

ALL ELITE”

Luna is a former wrestler in WWE and TNA. She worked in NXT UK from 2019 to 2021 and was with TNA from 2023 until March, when she requested and was granted her release. She is a two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. There is no information available yet on when she will make her debut on weekly AEW television.