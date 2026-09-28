Monday, September 28, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Dani Luna Reacts To Her AEW Debut At All Out 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
Dani Luna
Dani Luna | AEW

Dani Luna made her AEW debut by accepting Persephone’s open challenge for the AEW TBS Championship during Saturday’s All Out 2026 pay-per-view. Although Luna did not win the match, she was announced as “All Elite” and later confirmed to have signed with the company.

Following the AEW All Out event, Luna took to her Twitter (X) account to share her thoughts on making her debut for the company.

Luna wrote, “Right where I’m supposed to be.

ALL ELITE”

Luna is a former wrestler in WWE and TNA. She worked in NXT UK from 2019 to 2021 and was with TNA from 2023 until March, when she requested and was granted her release. She is a two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. There is no information available yet on when she will make her debut on weekly AEW television.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved