Thunder Rosa Reveals How Long It Takes To Apply Her Face Paint

AEW star and CMLL Mexican National Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast, where she discussed various topics, including how long it takes her to apply her face paint.

Rosa said, “It was a two hour process today. And believe it or not — I said it on my story today. We had a terrible traveling day. Our bags got stuck in San Antonio yesterday. So I’m wearing the same clothes that I was wearing yesterday. [laughs] The only thing I have is this [her jacket]. And I actually took a took a shower and everything. But yeah man, this is what happens when you are on the road. It’s — this is normal stuff. I didn’t have chance to buy anything. I got here to Indianapolis at 1:30 in the morning, and I have to be up at 4:50 a.m. to start my day.”

On how she decides on the design:

“Well, it also depends on the artist. It also depends on how much time do I have. Like today, I have a makeup artist doing my hair and makeup. Sometimes I do my facepaint myself, and I do very simple stuff. I don’t use jewels, because I don’t carry them. So I’ve gotten really fast at actually doing my facepaint. When I’m in a rush. I can do my face in 30 minutes. So [mimics doing her face], already have it. So, it’s — yeah, you just have to sketch and you get used to it, and that’s how you do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.