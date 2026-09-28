Triple H Mourns The Passing Of WWE Superfan “Sign Guy” Rick Achberger

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has paid tribute to longtime WWE superfan Rick Achberger, better known to wrestling fans as “Sign Guy,” following his passing.

It was announced on Sunday that Achberger had passed away following recent health issues.

Achberger became one of WWE’s most recognizable fans through his frequent appearances at events over the years, regularly sitting near ringside while holding signs commenting on the wrestlers and storylines taking place in front of him.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reacted to the news on Twitter/X and offered his condolences to Achberger’s family and friends.

“Saddened to hear of the death of Rick Achberger, known to the WWE Universe as ‘Sign Guy,’” Levesque wrote.

“For decades, Rick was a fixture at events holding a sign that expressed exactly how he felt about you that given evening. He will be missed by the entire WWE family. We send condolences to his family and friends.”

Triple H and Achberger were also involved in a memorable moment on WWE television more than two decades ago.

On the Raw following WrestleMania 21 in 2005, Triple H confronted Achberger at ringside and got directly in his face during the broadcast.

Achberger remained a familiar presence to generations of wrestling fans and became synonymous with the signs he brought to WWE events.