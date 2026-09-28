Triple H Pays Tribute To PAC

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has paid tribute to PAC following his passing at the age of 40.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, had passed away.

Before joining AEW, Satterley competed in WWE as Neville and became one of the standout performers during the early years of the WWE NXT brand.

Triple H, who worked closely with Neville during that period, reflected on his impact in a statement posted to Twitter/X. “Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in WWE as Neville,” Levesque wrote. “I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of WWE NXT.”

Triple H specifically recalled Neville’s match with Bo Dallas at NXT Arrival in February 2014, where Neville captured the NXT Championship in a Ladder Match.

Sharing a photo from the event, Levesque described the moment as an important milestone in NXT’s development. “This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that.”

Triple H concluded by remembering Satterley both as a performer and as a person. “He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

Neville became NXT Champion during his WWE run and also held the NXT Tag Team Championship before moving to the main roster, where he later became a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

After departing WWE, Satterley returned to the PAC name and eventually became a prominent member of the AEW roster.