Watch: Anna Jay Ends Livestream After Learning Of PAC’s Passing

AEW star Anna Jay learned of PAC’s passing while in the middle of a livestream, leading her to end the broadcast shortly afterward.

AEW announced on Sunday that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, had passed away at the age of 40, one day after he competed at AEW All Out.

Jay was livestreaming when AEW’s announcement was posted on social media and appeared to encounter the news in real time.

While reading the announcement, Jay initially appeared confused and looked at the post again before seemingly realizing what had happened.

She then asked viewers to excuse her for a moment and stepped away from the camera.

Jay eventually returned to the livestream but was visibly shaken by what she had just learned. She did not speak in detail about PAC’s passing and ultimately decided to end the broadcast shortly afterward.

Jay is among several AEW wrestlers who were confronted with the news while making public appearances on Sunday.

Marina Shafir and Lance Archer were appearing at a Warrior Wrestling event when they addressed PAC’s passing following their respective matches.

Shafir delivered an emotional tribute to her Death Riders stablemate, revealing that she had hugged PAC and told him she loved him just one day earlier.

Archer also addressed the crowd and revealed that Jon Moxley had checked on him and Shafir following the news. According to Archer, Moxley encouraged them to perform that night in PAC’s honor.

Tributes to PAC have continued to pour in from throughout the professional wrestling industry following the announcement of his passing.