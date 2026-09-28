Marina Shafir Remembers PAC: “I Was Just Holding This Man Yesterday”

Marina Shafir delivered an emotional tribute to her Death Riders teammate PAC following his passing at the age of 40.

AEW announced on September 27 that PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, had passed away.

After competing at Sunday’s Warrior Wrestling event, Shafir addressed the crowd and reflected on spending time with PAC just one day earlier.

“I was just holding this man yesterday,” Shafir said.

She remembered PAC as someone who knew exactly who he was while remaining remarkably modest about himself.

“He was the f**ing best. You know why? Because he knew himself. He was just so modest about how fascinating he was, you know?”*

Shafir described PAC as an important presence within their group.

“He was the light of us.”

She then encouraged those in attendance to make sure the people closest to them know how they feel, revealing that she had the opportunity to tell PAC she loved him during their final time together.

“Please tell the people you love in your life that you love them. I’m just very happy that I got to tell him that I loved him yesterday, and we hugged and we spoke about wiener dogs and f**ing basketball courts and everything.”*

Shafir also spoke about the influence PAC had on her personally and professionally.

“He brought the inner bastard out in me. I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t share time and space with this man, alongside a lot of other f**ing people.”*

She concluded by asking the crowd to observe a moment of silence and appreciate the people around them.

“Let’s just take a moment of fing silence and appreciate each other. Even if you hate each other, appreciate the fact that you can fing hate this person.

“Thank you.”

Shafir and PAC had been aligned together in AEW as members of the Death Riders.

PAC wrestled his final match one night before his passing at AEW All Out, challenging Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

Tributes to PAC have continued to pour in from friends, colleagues and wrestlers throughout the industry.