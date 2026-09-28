Ricochet Responds To Criticism Of Steven Borden’s AEW All Out Spot

Ricochet has come to the defense of Steven Borden and AEW following criticism of the spot that resulted in Borden being injured at Saturday night’s All Out pay-per-view.

Borden teamed with Darby Allin against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at AEW All Out when he was injured late in the match.

The incident occurred when Borden and Knight came from opposite sides of the ring and collided in midair. Borden was immediately attended to, and the match was subsequently called, with Fletcher and Knight being awarded the victory.

AEW President Tony Khan later provided an encouraging update, revealing that Borden was awake and responsive at the hospital.

According to Khan, Borden underwent a CT scan and other testing, with the results coming back good. AEW was hopeful that Borden would be able to fly home to his family the following day.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas subsequently criticized the decision to attempt the spot.

“Maybe learn how to work before trying crazy s** in the ring,”* Korderas wrote on Twitter/X. “Hope Steven is ok, but the higher ups failed him by allowing him to try a spot like that!”

Ricochet strongly disagreed with Korderas’ assessment, responding:

“You’re such a loser b***.”*

Ricochet then expanded on his position while responding to fans discussing the incident.

The AEW star was asked about his own memorable midair collision with Logan Paul during the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ricochet explained that the amount of preparation involved doesn’t eliminate the possibility of something going wrong inside the ring.

“No, we tried it once and that was basically it,” Ricochet wrote. “But it doesn’t matter if we practiced it once or 100 times.”

He pointed out that professional wrestlers have suffered injuries performing moves carrying varying levels of risk.

“People have been hurt in wrestling doing high risk and low risk moves. It unfortunately is an aspect we face every time we step into the ring.”

Ricochet concluded by arguing that blame shouldn’t be assigned for what happened and instead encouraged fans to focus on Borden’s recovery.

“No one is at fault here. It’s just an unfortunate situation. So let’s just hope that Steven continues to get better.”

Borden, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, made his AEW Dynamite debut earlier this month after previously competing in dark matches. All Out marked his first AEW pay-per-view match.

Maybe learn how to work before trying crazy shit in the ring. Hope Steven is ok, but the higher ups failed him by allowing him to try a spot like that! — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) September 27, 2026